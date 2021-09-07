Sunrise brief: Moss Landing batteries overheat, forcing the newly opened facility offline

How safe are smart EV chargers? Research has uncovered critical security threats associated with some common smart EV chargers, however it’s not too late or too logistically difficult to remedy these issues.

Moss Landing energy storage facility knocked offline after batteries overheat. The facility entered service in August and features 4,500 LG Energy Solution batteries. Fire crews found scorched battery racks and melted wires.

Canadian Solar signs O&M deals for solar and storage projects. The two California projects were developed by Recurrent Energy and are owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power.

Startup round-up: GoSun turns to crowdfunding to help glamping go solar. Also starting up: Vespr wins clean energy award for high-wind panel clamp, and Clearloop aims to enable smaller businesses to invest in solar.

Study outlines how 18 GW of solar can be deployed in the Carolinas by 2030. Tripling the amount of solar to be added in the Carolinas compared to Duke Energy’s plans would yield cost savings, a Brattle Group study found.