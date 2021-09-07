Canadian Solar signs O&M deals for solar and storage projects

Canadian Solar said it signed long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreements with two solar PV plus battery storage projects in the U.S., the Slate and Mustang projects. Both projects were developed by Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy and are currently owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power.
The agreements cover the full Slate Project, which is a 300 MWac solar plant designed with a 140 MW / 561 MWh battery energy storage system; and the storage component of the Mustang Project, which is a 100 MWac solar plant retrofitted with a 75 MW / 300 MWh battery storage system.
Both projects are in Kings County, California, south of Fresno. Under the agreements, Canadian Solar will be responsible for plant monitoring, NERC registration, performance management, and preventative and corrective maintenance.
The company said it has a global O&M portfolio of nearly 4 GW of solar and 860 MWh of storage projects under contract across nine countries. Around 2.3 GW of the solar capacity is currently in operation. Projects include both Canadian Solar as well as third-party developed projects. The company said it aims to reach 11 GW of operational solar projects by 2025.
