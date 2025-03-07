Zeitview raises $60 million in funding to further advance AI-powered infrastructure inspections

U.S.-based Zeitview, a specialist in visual artificial intelligence (AI) for critical infrastructure, announced a capital raise of $60 million that will help further advance Insights, its AI platform to inspect infrastructure assets.

The company reports that it doubled its growth to more than 200,000 assets inspected across 80 countries in 2024.

Zeitview says its Insights software improves inspection times and cost requirements for the multiple critical infrastructure sectors it serves, including solar, wind, utilities, properties and telecom.

For the solar industry, Zeitview performs procurement and construction progress monitoring, thermal maintenance inspections, serial ID mapping and shading analysis. In addition to providing real-time data, the company offers long-term solutions to track changes across a period of time for an asset.

“The critical infrastructure that powers the global economy faces a perfect storm of rising danger, strain and cost,” said Zeitview founder & CEO Dan Burton. “Zeitview helps the biggest enterprises in critical infrastructure prevent catastrophic failure, assess and predict risk and prioritize maintenance spend.”

The $60 million capital raise was led by Climate Investment, an independent organization founded by members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI). Other funding was received from current investors Valor Equity Partners, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Energy Transition Ventures, Hearst Ventures and Y Combinator.

Mike Bishop, investment director at Climate Investment, will join Zeitview’s board of directors.

“With this capital, Zeitview will accelerate our buildout of Visual AI that is instant, predictive and unlimited,” said Burton, “and increase investment in our Insights software platform to support our customers across their critical infrastructure assets, throughout their lifecycle, anywhere in the world.”

Previously known as Dronebase, the company rebranded two years ago as Zeitview, and shifted its focus from inspecting by air with drones and aircraft to an inspection software focus. At that time, the company closed a $55 million equity raise to support its move into AI-enabled software.

Zeitview means “time view,” which the company says better captures the nature of its services and mission to accelerate the energy transition.