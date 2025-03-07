A storage industry vibe-check after a month of Trump 2.0

From ESS-news

The dust has settled from Trump’s inauguration, but his policies are already making waves across the renewables industry. However, it’s as yet unclear what’s next for U.S. energy storage.

Hugh McDermott, the senior vice president of business development and sales at ESS, Inc., described the industry as in a broad “wait-and-see mode.”

“The horizon’s going to be a little cloudy over the next three to six months because you have some uncertainty in the marketplace with the new administration,” added Vincent Ambrose, the CCO of FranklinWH Energy Storage.

“The underlying economics of our value proposition hasn’t changed,” he said. “As long as you have a better, faster, less expensive product, you win in the marketplace regardless of the policy environment.”

Jason Abiecunas, the senior vice president of business development at FlexGen, told ESS News at the Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 conference that he was seeing a lot of new entrants into the battery space.

“You walk around the exhibit hall, and there are numerous names making battery boxes or inverters that you probably haven’t heard of before,” he explained. “The birth of new suppliers is great, but we will also probably see the death of some as the industry grows and matures.”

The industry remains wary of the possibility of federal incentives like the IRA’s investment tax credit (ITC) ending up on the chopping block.

