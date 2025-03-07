Wisconsin activates 250 MW solar project

The Darien Solar project in Wisconsin is now active, adding 250 MW of capacity to the grid. The project is large enough to serve the equivalent of about 75,000 Wisconsin households. The facility occupies about 2,000 acres spanning two counties.

The facility was developed by Invenergy LLC, a global renewable energy developer with over 206 projects adding 33 GW of capacity.

Darien Solar was constructed primarily by Wisconsin labor union members and supported over 400 jobs during peak construction. The project is expected to contribute $145 million in economic activity to the area over its operational life.

The project is planned to later be paired with 75 MW of energy storage expected to come online in 2026.

Located in Rock County and Walworth County, Wisconsin, the project is now delivering electricity to multiple Wisconsin utilities.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, subsidiaries of WEC Energy group own 225 MW of the solar project and 67.5 MW of the upcoming co-located battery energy storage. Utility Madison Gas & Electric (MGE) owns 25 MW of the solar project’s capacity, and 7.5 MW of the planned storage facility.

“Carbon is our target, and the Darien Solar Energy Center is another important step as we continue our progress toward achieving our science-based carbon reduction goals,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE chairman, president and chef executive officer. “MGE’s investments to enable our continued transition toward deep decarbonization of our energy supply also serve to ensure that all our customers share in the economic and environmental benefits of our more sustainable energy future.”

The project included the planting of prairie grass and local pollinator species to support soil health and wildlife habitats.