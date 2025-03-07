California glass production facility powered by solar

Ardagh Glass Packaging opened the doors to its 13 MW dc solar power facility, which will supply clean energy for Ardagh’s glass bottle factory in Madera, California.

The power generated from the project, which is owned and operated by Longroad Energy, will account for about 20% of the glass manufacturing facility’s electricity demand.

The solar facility, which sits on about 55 acres, uses Trace All Terrain Trackers made by Nevados and modules made by First Solar.

Nevados said its terrain-following trackers are unique for their ability to create minimal site disruption. The company also said the trackers are are 38% faster to install than three other leading trackers studied.

Jenya Meydbray, the chief commercial officer of Nevados, said his company “gives developers an entirely new way to think about site selection. Traditional trackers require extensive earthwork or variable foundation heights to adapt to terrain,” he said. “Our technology eliminates that need, enabling projects to be built faster and at lower cost while delivering the same or higher energy yields.”

The project’s torque tubes were made by Priefert in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Noting the U.S.-made steel, Scott Troy, the vice president of Operations & Global Supply Chain at Nevados, said, “Now that steel will help power Ardagh’s domestic bottle manufacturing in California. This creates a virtuous cycle that reshores jobs and strengthens American industry.”

Ardagh Glass Packing is an operating business of Ardagh Group.