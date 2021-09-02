Sunrise brief: Revised rules could make it easier to use public lands for solar

BLM plans rulemaking to encourage renewable energy on public lands. The BLM manages public lands that it said “have the potential to make significant contributions” to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio.

LG to supply RWE with 200 MW of storage. The capacity will be coming across two RWE solar + storage projects in the US, though the specific projects have not yet been announced.

Maryland regulators unanimously expand community solar pilot. The program’s capacity is being expanded, as is access into the program for low- and moderate-income customers.

Flexible solar panel for vehicle-integrated applications. The frameless panel is based on 22%-efficient solar cells and is designed for high, one-sided heat load.

SB Energy signs 120 MW solar PPA for Texas project. Construction work on the Eiffel Solar project is expected to start in 2022.

Measuring impacts on solar performance, whatever the weather. Researchers used machine learning to analyze maintenance reports, performance data, and weather records from more than 800 solar farms located across the country.

People on the Move: Convergent, Amprius Technologies, Hecate Energy, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Invenergy lines up finance for 200 MW Michigan project. The developer has three separate long-term power purchase agreements with utilities for the output.

U.S. consortium to unify grid-forming inverter research. A DOE $25 million investment will back a consortium to streamline research of grid-forming inverters.

New York’s opt-out community solar program begins, but big changes loom. The pilot allows entire communities to purchase the output of community solar farms, delivering that energy to their residents.