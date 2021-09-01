SB Energy signs 120 MW solar PPA for Texas project

SB Energy signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Texas midstream oil and gas company Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer will receive 120 MW of the 200 MW Eiffel Solar project, to be located in northeast Texas.

San Francisco-based SB Energy is a unit of SoftBank, and expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022, with power delivery to Energy Transfer planned to start in January 2024.

The agreement marks the second for Energy Transfer, which signed a 15-year PPA with Recurrent Energy in 2020 for power from the 250 MW Maplewood 2 solar facility. That project also sold 222 MW of capacity to Anheuser-Busch with the remaining 28 MW committed to Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer said the solar energy from the Eiffel Solar project will help it achieve grid load requirements for its operations throughout Texas.

SB Energy also recently announced its 418 MW Juno Solar project entered service in western Texas. The project uses First Solar Series 6 modules and Nextracker Horizon single-axis trackers.

An additional five projects totaling 1.3 GW in capacity are scheduled to come online in the next seven months for SB Energy.