People on the Move: Convergent, Amprius Technologies, Hecate Energy, and more

Energy storage provider Convergent Energy + Power named Mariko McDonagh Meier as chief strategy officer, responsible for identifying and commercializing new products and markets as well as coordinating commercial opportunities. She previously held several senior management positions at Enel X across marketing, regulatory affairs, and operations. Starting in 2019, Meier was VP of Marketing for Enel X’s North American business. Meier earlier was at McKinsey and Company and Southern California Edison. Most recently, she was COO for Mirah, a mental health care software company.

Lithium-ion battery maker Amprius Technologies named Sandra Wallach as CFO. She most recently served as CFO for Identiv. Earlier, Wallach served as VP of finance for MiaSole, a thin film solar technology company, with previous finance roles at Juniper Networks and Intuit. Before joining Intuit, she served as CFO of General Electric’s Industrial Systems, Drives & Controls division. She holds a B.A. in Economics and Public Policy from the University of California at Berkeley.

Feizhen Lu started a new position as VP of procurement at Hecate Energy LLC.

American Electric Power named Anne Murphy as its VP of applications and business solutions. She will be responsible for technology solutions for numerous AEP business units and organizations including, Energy Delivery; Generation; Grid Solutions; Commercial Operations; Supply Chain, Procurement and Fleet; and Security and Risk. Murphy has been employed with AEP as a contractor since January and will continue to report to Therace Risch, EVP and chief information and technology officer. In her most recent role, Murphy was CIO at GreatCall, where she played a role in the sale of the company to Best Buy. She also held roles at Target Corp., including VP of information technology support and operations.

Cumulus Data, a unit of Talen Energy Corp., named Kevin Dalton as its chief data center officer. In this newly created role, Dalton will lead the design, construction, and operation of Cumulus Data centers and support technical customer sales efforts. Dalton served as SVP of design and construction for NTT Global Data Centers. He earlier spent 12 years at Digital Realty, 10 years at MGE UPS Systems, and nine years at McClier Corp., now AECOM, a design-build firm.

VP of Product Engineering, EnergiaWorks, Costa Mesa, California

As VP of Product Engineering you will lead a mature team of architectural and organizational disciplines by owning the timelines to ensure products reach market on time with a high standard of quality. You will represent the Engineering function to key stakeholders, ensure that the engineering and product vision and execution are aligned and that dialogue is open and ongoing, champion technical best practices in partnership with your engineering leaders across front end, backend, platform, SRE, and security, and ensure that products and services are ready for growth targets.

Additionally you will drive continuous improvement in software development, resilience, and operational activities, balance rapid innovation on the product while taking the long view to ensure we minimize technical and product debt, build organizational capability within your engineering teams by recruiting and retaining outstanding talent and creating an environment where that talent can thrive and collaborate — by providing mentoring, training, and other opportunities for professional growth and development, continue and extend an engineering culture where all team members are engaged with and supportive of each other and the mission, and understand technology and understand what’s critical vs not.

Requirements

10+ years of experience with building SaaS internet products.

5+ years of experience building software products for the Energy industry.

Knowledge of electrical grid infrastructure systems and applications such as SCADA, PPC, EMS, AMI, DERMS and ADMS.

Technical fluency: able to understand and discuss architectural concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with a technical team member. This is critical to making sure we build the right products that run in the cloud and on premise.

Entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to roll up sleeves to get the job done.

Ability to drive results and work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment where continuous innovation is desired.

A history of working with cross-functional teams including engineering, data science, UI, marketing and sales.

Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and critical thinking skills.

BA/BS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or related field obtained from a top-ranked university

Superior verbal, written and presentation skills

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Ability to meet and exceed deadlines with composure.

Engineers who have transitioned from developer to product and have 7+ years with heavy SaaS experience both as a developer and as a Product Manager

Firm understanding of Agile user stories and release cycle

MBA from a top-ranked university.

