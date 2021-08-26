Sunrise brief: Solar projects in Texas will now need to plan for their ‘sunset’ years

Starting September 1, solar projects in Texas will need to look ahead to their eventual decommissioning.

Sunverge, Simply Energy, Nissan and Wallbox partner on V2H and V2G services. The companies plan to enhance distributed energy resource control and load management.

Altus Power expands its solar portfolio with seven-state acquisition. The commercial and industrial projects include rooftop, ground-mount, and carport solar arrays.

Gravity-based renewable energy storage tower for grid-scale operations. Energy Vault secured $100 million in Series C funding for its EVx tower, which stores gravitational potential energy for grid dispatch.

Solar decommissioning rules are coming to Texas. Solar companies operating in Texas will now need to comply with decommissioning requirements similar to those imposed on wind companies back in 2019.

JinkoSolar unveils details of its TopCon 620 W bifacial solar panel. The Tiger Neo panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.1% and a temperature coefficient is -0.30% per Celsius degree.

Constellation to supply a host of corporate customers with 140 MW of Texas solar. The company will buy 140 MW of the planned 200 MW Big Star Solar Project currently under development near Austin.

Indiana utility seeks approval for solar PPAs totaling 335 MW. Oriden and Origis Energy are developing the solar capacity, which could be in service by 2023.

Renewables now second only to natural gas in capacity, generation. Renewables have now crossed the 25% threshold of total U.S. available installed generating capacity.