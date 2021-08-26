Dynamic Energy starts work on 6.6 MW commercial solar project in Maine

Dynamic Energy Solutions said it reached financial close and begun construction of a 6.6 MW ground-mounted solar array for Albertsons Cos. in Maine, making the project one of the first and largest commercial solar installations in the state.
The system, located north of Portland, is expected to generate more than 8.5 million kWh of energy for the grocery chain’s Shaw’s store locations within Central Maine Power’s service territory.
Dynamic Energy identified and secured an area of land for the project early in 2019. Soltage was brought in as finance partner. Together, Dynamic and Soltage have brought over 8 MW of commercial solar into service.
In addition to project development and disposition, Dynamic is providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. Final commissioning is expected in the fourth quarter.
Dynamic Energy has a number of commercial and institutional projects, including facilities on the Smarties candy factory, Pennsylvania YMCA, and Brandeis University.
Albertsons said it recently expanded its sourcing of renewable energy to more than 70 locations in Virginia and Arizona.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.