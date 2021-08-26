Dynamic Energy starts work on 6.6 MW commercial solar project in Maine

Rendering of the 6.6 Megawatts (MW) DC ground-mounted solar array under construction in Norridgewock, Maine.

Dynamic Energy Solutions said it reached financial close and begun construction of a 6.6 MW ground-mounted solar array for Albertsons Cos. in Maine, making the project one of the first and largest commercial solar installations in the state.

The system, located north of Portland, is expected to generate more than 8.5 million kWh of energy for the grocery chain’s Shaw’s store locations within Central Maine Power’s service territory.

Dynamic Energy identified and secured an area of land for the project early in 2019. Soltage was brought in as finance partner. Together, Dynamic and Soltage have brought over 8 MW of commercial solar into service.

In addition to project development and disposition, Dynamic is providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. Final commissioning is expected in the fourth quarter.

Dynamic Energy has a number of commercial and institutional projects, including facilities on the Smarties candy factory, Pennsylvania YMCA, and Brandeis University.

Albertsons said it recently expanded its sourcing of renewable energy to more than 70 locations in Virginia and Arizona.