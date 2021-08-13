Sunrise brief: California approves solar mandate on new commercial buildings

Comment period opens for 1 GW of solar + storage in the California desert. The Bureau of Land Management reviewed the projects’ potential environmental impacts, but issues may arise as the public comment period opens.

240 MW PV, 20 MW storage proposed in upstate NY. Rich Road Solar is an EDF Renewables-proposed project that would begin construction in late 2023, and it joins a large pipeline of New York proposals and approved projects by EDF.

Xos unveils mobile charging station for EV fleets. The company offers a portable charging trailer for commercial electric fleets, providing power without making fixed infrastructure upgrades.

EVE to supply Powin with 1 GW of battery cells. The cells will be used in Powin’s Stack360 storage project, with the first units slated for delivery later this year.

Solar mandate for new commercial buildings approved in California. The mandate would require many new commercial buildings, along with high-rise residential projects, to have solar power and battery storage.