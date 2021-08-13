Sunrise brief: California approves solar mandate on new commercial buildings

Also on the rise: comment period opens for 1 GW solar and storage in the California desert, Xos unveils a mobile EV fleet charging station, and voters in the west support a clean energy standard.

Image: Pexels

Comment period opens for 1 GW of solar + storage in the California desert. The Bureau of Land Management reviewed the projects’ potential environmental impacts, but issues may arise as the public comment period opens.

240 MW PV, 20 MW storage proposed in upstate NY. Rich Road Solar is an EDF Renewables-proposed project that would begin construction in late 2023, and it joins a large pipeline of New York proposals and approved projects by EDF.

Xos unveils mobile charging station for EV fleets. The company offers a portable charging trailer for commercial electric fleets, providing power without making fixed infrastructure upgrades.

EVE to supply Powin with 1 GW of battery cells. The cells will be used in Powin’s Stack360 storage project, with the first units slated for delivery later this year.

Solar mandate for new commercial buildings approved in California. The mandate would require many new commercial buildings, along with high-rise residential projects, to have solar power and battery storage.

Voters in the West support a Federal Clean Energy Standard. President Joe Biden’s proposed Clean Electricity Standard received bipartisan support among voters in Colorado and Arizona, states that have already enacted their own standards.

