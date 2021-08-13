Sunrise brief: California approves solar mandate on new commercial buildings

Comment period opens for 1 GW of solar + storage in the California desert. The Bureau of Land Management reviewed the projects’ potential environmental impacts, but issues may arise as the public comment period opens.
240 MW PV, 20 MW storage proposed in upstate NY. Rich Road Solar is an EDF Renewables-proposed project that would begin construction in late 2023, and it joins a large pipeline of New York proposals and approved projects by EDF.
Xos unveils mobile charging station for EV fleets. The company offers a portable charging trailer for commercial electric fleets, providing power without making fixed infrastructure upgrades.
EVE to supply Powin with 1 GW of battery cells. The cells will be used in Powin’s Stack360 storage project, with the first units slated for delivery later this year.
Solar mandate for new commercial buildings approved in California. The mandate would require many new commercial buildings, along with high-rise residential projects, to have solar power and battery storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.