Xos unveils mobile charging station for EV fleets

Xos, Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles has announced the release of Xos Hub, a mobile charging station for EV fleets. The tow-behind unit can be deployed in the fleet yard without having to wait for a traditional infrastructure installation, said Xos.

The mobile unit can charge up to five vehicles simultaneously with its CCS1 charge port connectors, and fits in two standard parking spots.

It can hold up to 3 MWh of energy storage and has 480v single and three-phase inputs. Solar panels on the roof of the unit power the cloud-enabled control and safety system.

The company also offers an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform for site evaluation, energy storage development and installation, and energy management services.

The announcement of Xos Hub follows a recent business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation.

Charging a bottleneck to EV adoption

As the Biden administration announced its target of 50% electric vehicle sales share in 2030 for the U.S., creative commercial solutions arise to address the need of rapid electrification. Charging access is often seen as a bottleneck for electric vehicle adoption, and Xos’ solution is one way to alleviate said bottleneck.

Work is already underway at the federal level to address the EV charging constraint, and recently the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technology Office (VTO) announced a $62 million package for decarbonization of the transportation sector. The VTO said it will support expansion of EV infrastructure, hosting community-level EV demonstrations and installing EV charging within multi-unit housing, among other activities.