EVE to supply Powin with 1 GW of battery cells

Powin, a manufacturer of scalable battery energy storage systems, signed a two-year master supply agreement with EVE Energy Co. (EVE), a lithium battery development company, which will become a strategic battery cell supplier for Powin’s Stack products.

According to Powin, the move was made in light of global supply chain challenges and will help ensure that restrictions do not adversely affect the company.

Under the agreement, EVE will supply the same standard form factor of cell that Powin has previously used. Powin said it has secured customer commitments to deliver nearly 500 MWh of Powin Stack products using EVE cells in 2021.

“Powin’s due diligence process reviewed EVE’s cell designs, supply chain, factory processes, R&D capability, financial strength and safety and quality controls and concluded that EVE should be considered in the same class as other Tier 1 cell vendors,” said Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin.

Stack360 will be Powin’s first product to use EVE cells. Production will begin in August, with deliveries scheduled through the end of the year.

Analyst firm Guidehouse Insights recently ranked Powin as a leading utility-scale energy storage system integrator, along with Tesla, Fluence, RES, and other market players.