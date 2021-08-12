Sunrise brief: NextEra will build solar + storage project with Salt River Project as offtaker

NextEra will build a solar + storage project with Salt River Project as offtaker. The 260 MW solar, 260 MW storage project near Phoenix, Arizona had a capital investment of roughly $600 million.

Madison Energy commits $50 million for C&I solar in Connecticut. The offering follows a decision by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to establish a new solar energy incentive program.

Summit Ridge Energy to develop 2.7 MW of rooftop solar in Maryland. The projects are the first foray into community solar for property owner BentallGreenOak.

Solar highlights in the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal. The budget bill aims to fight climate change with investments in clean electricity and home electrification, to be funded by higher taxes on corporations.

Every state has room for solar to grow, researchers say. A map produced by researchers at the University of Albany offers a state-by-state analysis of energy needs and usable land for deployment.

Who is working against distributed solar: State campaigns in the Midwest and West. A new report explores who is behind efforts to curb distributed energy and solar deployment.