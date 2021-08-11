Madison Energy commits $50 million for C&I solar in Connecticut

Madison Energy Investments, a platform that finances, owns, and operates distributed generation assets, through a joint venture with Clean Future Partners, has committed $50 million to develop solar energy projects for commercial, industrial, and government customers in Connecticut.
The offering follows a decision by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to establish a new solar energy incentive program. Madison Energy Investments has not yet made clear how many projects, or how much capacity could result from its offering.
Of interest will be the inclusion of energy storage. Earlier this summer, the state launched an incentive program for residential and business customers to buy and install energy storage systems as part of an Equitable Modern Grid initiative. The initiative calls on the state to install 1,000 MW of energy storage by the end of 2030, and includes proposed incentives ranging from $225 to $280 per kWh for up to 50 MW of energy storage for commercial and industrial installations through 2024.
Clean Future Partners is a joint venture between eDGe Renewable Partners and Advanced Energy Efficiencies.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.