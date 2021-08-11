Summit Ridge Energy to develop 2.7 MW of rooftop solar in Maryland

Two rooftop community solar arrays with a combined capacity of 2.7 MW are set to be installed on a pair of industrial buildings owned by BentallGreenOak in Maryland
The projects were financed by Summit Ridge Energy, facilitated by Black Bear Energy, and will be owned and operated by Summit Ridge. They mark the first foray into community solar for BentallGreenOak. Once the capacity becomes operational in the second quarter of 2022, the arrays are expected to supply enough electricity to meet the annual demand of around 300 homes.
BentallGreenOak recently bought two industrial properties in Maryland, and those may may play host to the rooftop capacity.
Earlier this summer, Summit Ridge entered into a joint venture with Osaka Gas USA Corp. to build, own, and operate more than 120 MW of community solar projects throughout the state of Maine.
