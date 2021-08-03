Sunrise brief: TerraGen lines up $800m in financing for a multi-phase solar + storage project

Terra-Gen secures $800 million in financing for solar + storage project in California. The project is on land leased from Edwards Air Force Base. Mortenson is the EPC contractor, First Solar is supplying the solar modules, and LG Chem and Samsung are supplying batteries.

Auxin and Suniva ask the ITC to extend Trump-era import tariffs. The two companies led the initial effort to impose tariffs and now claim they have been unable to complete plans to adjust to import competition given the pandemic, alleged “predatory” pricing, and other factors.

As Maui approaches 100% renewables, NREL models grid options. Maui’s electric power grid is expected to operate with 100% solar and wind on an instantaneous basis as early as 2024, and NREL is helping the island plan to reliably supply electricity.

Data tool from Morgan Solar enables real-time insight into panel performance and optimization. The IV-DAQ and Analytics Portal is designed to provide a continuous stream of data on panel performance and also syncs with other sensors to offer insight into how a solar asset is performing.

After a solar generator caused a house fire, American Family wants Amazon to pay. Courts have ruled both ways on whether the online retailing platform can be held liable for selling products that cause damage. The latest case involves a house fire in Minnesota.

AES Indiana plans to add solar + storage at a plant cited for Clean Air Act violations. The 250 MW solar + 180 MWh storage project in southwest Indiana will be connected to the utility’s existing Petersburg Generating Station.

RFP alert: Con Edison and Orange & Rockland are looking for battery energy storage capacity. Con Edison wants projects totaling at least 200 MW in New York City and Westchester County. O&R is looking for projects totaling 10 MW.