RFP alert: Con Edison and Orange & Rockland are looking for battery energy storage capacity

Con Edison of New York and its affiliate Orange & Rockland issued a joint request for proposals for developers to place large battery storage systems in New York City and four counties to the north.

The RFP says Con Edison wants projects totaling at least 200 MW in New York City and Westchester County. O&R is looking for projects totaling 10 MW. The battery systems must go into operation by the end of 2025.

Developers that respond to the RFP can propose one project or more projects. Each project must be more than 5 MW in size.

The projects must connect to the Con Edison or O&R transmission or distribution systems. Developers would own, operate, and maintain the storage systems and enter contracts of up to 10 years with Con Edison or O&R. Developers also would agree to allow the utility bid services from the systems into the state’s wholesale market.

The RFP said that for a four-hour battery, the storage system must be able to operate at least 350 cycles per year, limited to one cycle per day. The system also must average a 50-80% state of charge. A one-hour battery would need to average a 45-80% state of charge.

In addition, all proposed projects must maintain at least a 98% availability for dispatch in any calendar year, must demonstrate a minimum roundtrip efficiency of 80%, and must have a minimum ramp rate of at least 10% of the battery system’s dispatchable capacity per minute.