Commercial chain signs PPA for 57 MW of New York solar

Supermarket chain Tops Friendly Markets signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy storage developer Convergent Energy + Power for three community solar-plus-storage facilities under development in upstate New York.

The deal is for 57 MW of solar coupled with 123 MWh of battery energy storage installed across the three sites. Convergent considers the three locations to be one project, which is expected to enter commercial operation this summer.

The capacity will be enough to power more than 75 Tops stores, while also keeping some in reserve for residential consumers to subscribe to buy power. Tops also agreed to buy the renewable energy credits generated by the projects.

The two entities have not yet disclosed how long the PPA or renewable energy credit purchase agreement will run for, though 25-30 years is typical.

Convergent signed a supply deal in March with GE Renewable Energy for an integrated solar inverter and energy storage system to be used in the project. GE will also provide a 20-year service agreement. Other supplier details were not disclosed.