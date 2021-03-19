Cleantech Roundup: Soltec, SunPower, Schletter, and more

Another week, another bunch of announcements! To stay up to date on what’s new, check out this latest cleantech product roundup:

DG system kit

Solar tracker specialist Soltec launched Solarfighter, a kit with all the equipment required to build a distributed generation project of up to 12 MW. This combined package includes solar trackers, modules adapted to specific project requirements, inverters, cabling, BoP systems, and communications, as well as batteries in the case of storage projects.

With this kit, Soltec offers its SF7 tracker technology as well as designs that are adaptable to multiple climate and terrain types. Solarfighter also includes plant installation and maintenance services provided by Soltec installers, as well as customer service and product warranty offered by the manufacturer. The company said it will soon supply this new service to DG segments in the countries it operates. More info available here.

Solar and storage loans

SunPower and its loan partner Technology Credit Union said they are offering 15-year 0.99% annual percentage rate loans and 25-year 1.99% loans for Equinox, SunPower’s home solar system, and SunVault, its residential and light commercial storage product.

At $72 a month for a 4 kW Equinox home solar system, the electricity savings could equal the monthly cost of the 25-year loan, according to SunPower. Under the loan program, a 13 kWh SunVault energy storage system would cost an extra $61 a month. Individual dealer pricing might vary. More info available here.

Storage software integration

Energy Toolbase’s Acumen EMS controls software is now integrated with Dynapower’s energy storage offerings. Dynapower will be added to Energy Toolbase’s ETB Developer sales and modeling platform, which allows users to run energy storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis to determine how the storage would operate in the field.

Dynapower said it has an integrated all-in-one energy storage solution that features lithium-ion iron phosphate battery technology, paired with a bidirectional power conversion system, and packaged into a modular system. Energy Toolbase said its Acumen EMS software uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize battery dispatch for maximum savings. More info available here.

Asset management

Solar Operations Solutions LLC noted the rise of myPV IQ, a monitoring and control platform that can be integrated into solar PV site retrofits or new construction.

In 2019, myPV IQ was deployed to customer sites in 11 U.S. states and Brazil. The platform now has 300 MW of active installations and 1 GW planned for PV solar and PV+storage facilities.The company said its platform provides real-time data for technicians, high-resolution 1-minute-interval data for trending, comprehensive views of connected equipment, and custom reporting for download or integration with RESTful JSON Web API, Modbus TCP, and OPC UA, and more. More information available here.

Hydrogen storage

Hydro-Québec’s Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage and the University of South Wales signed commercial agreements transferring patented hydrogen storage technology from USW to Hydro-Québec to enable its commercialization. The pact is part of ongoing efforts to decarbonize industry and provide alternative, cleaner sources of energy. The USW technology enables hydrogen to be absorbed into material at higher concentrations and densities, increasing its capacity for hydrogen storage. More info available here.

Hybrid project software

HOMER Energy by UL, a developer of energy modeling software, announced its newest service: HOMER Front + UL Analysis. The new capability helps energy developers design and optimize front-of-the-meter utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems that include wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems.

HOMER Front + UL Analysis meets a need as power providers seek to improve power supply stability and resilience, decarbonize energy resources, and move toward a clean energy economy. More info available here.

Pitched roof system

Schletter Group, an international solar installation manufacturer, launched a redeveloped pitched roof mounting system. The company said its ProLine system is lighter, more load-bearing, and easier to install than its predecessor, due to its new profile geometries and connecting elements. The new product line is available in Europe and will appear in international markets in the next few months.

At the heart of the system lies a newly developed installation profile. The design means that less material is used than with the existing Schletter standard profiles. At the same time, the profile can cope with higher loads. The profile is available in three versions: 35 mm high for lower spans, 50 mm high for medium and large spans, and 70 mm high for large spans. More info available here.

Power switch solution

Silicon Valley startup Amber Solutions announced its solid-state-based Energy Traffic Controller with embedded intelligence that enables on-the-fly switching of building electricity sources. The capability uses the company’s digital control of electricity to provide electricity management.

The device would be installed next to the circuit breaker box to monitor a building’s energy demand and available electricity sources, thus supporting autonomous source optimization. It would empower data crunching for dynamic decision making, using metrics such as the price and stability of grid energy during peak hours, the availability of solar power, and the current charge level on any connected battery backup systems. More info available here.