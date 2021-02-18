EnergyHub looks to make distributed resource management easier with Mercury Edge Connect

EnergyHub has released Mercury Edge Connect, a standardized integration framework for connecting distributed energy resource (DER) providers with EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS platform.

EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS is a management system platform that allows utilities to take advantage of the DERs at the edge of the grid, communicating with these resources, controlling them, and using them to optimize performance. The platform also allows for the resources to provide a host of grid services, including demand response, flexible capacity, load shifting, voltage and frequency regulation, and reactive power.

The addition of Mercury Edge Connect allows utilities to manage devices from any DER provider to deliver grid services, acting as a single platform for utilities to orchestrate behind-the-meter DERs into virtual resources at scale.

Thus far, National Grid and its Connected Solutions program have been the main testing ground for EnergyHub’s Mercury DERMS. Under this program, customers receive a modest bill discount for allowing National Grid to temporarily lower or turn off their AC systems periodically in the summer in order to relieve grid stress during periods of high demand. The utility can also aggregate residential batteries and discharge their power to the grid to meet demand peaks, without any impact on customers.

According to Matt Johnson, EnergyHub’s vice president of business development, customers may not even know when their battery is being discharged, and National Grid plans for no more than 60 three-hour demand response events over a summer.

EnergyHub said it hopes that Mercury Edge Connect will allow utilities to expand integration and partnerships with manufacturers by creating a standardized framework to integrate with any DER service provider on the market.

“Mercury Edge Connect is fundamental to achieving our mission of enabling utilities to transform complexity at the grid edge into reliable resources for utilities,” said Johnson.

Currently, Sunrun, Tesla, and Vivint Solar have partnered with EnergyHub on the Mercury DERMS platform, though EnergyHub hopes that the functionality brought on by Mercury Edge Connect will help attract more solar companies.