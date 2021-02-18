New Jersey and Massachusetts announce millions in EV funding

Two Northeast states separately announced major investments in electric vehicle (EV) funding, with New Jersey unveiling $100 million for clean transportation projects and Massachusetts adding $10 million to include trucks in its EV rebate program.

The Garden State

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the $100 million investment alongside a new executive order establishing an Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. He said the actions will help the environment while moving New Jersey toward 100% clean energy by 2050.

Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Funds, the $100 million funding will go toward the following projects:

$9 million in grants for local government electrification projects that will help improve air quality in environmental justice communities through the deployment of electric garbage and delivery trucks;

$13 million in grants for low- and moderate-income communities to reduce emissions that affect children’s air quality through the deployment of electric school buses and shuttle buses;

$5 million in grants for equitable mobility projects that will bring EV ride hailing and charging stations to four New Jersey towns and cities;

$5 million in grants for deployment of fast charging infrastructure at 27 locations statewide;

$36 million to reduce diesel and black carbon emissions in environmental justice communities by electrifying port, cargo handling, and other medium- and heavy-duty equipment in port and industrial areas;

$15 million toward NJ TRANSIT bus electrification; and

$15 million toward flex funding to further support the aforementioned initiatives.

“Climate change is the single greatest long-term threat currently facing humanity, and our state and economy are uniquely vulnerable to its devastating effects,” said Murphy. He added that the new investments “signify our commitment to environmental justice and equity, while building a cleaner economy that works for all.”

The Bay State

Massachusetts’ Baker-Polito administration announced another expansion of the state’s EV rebate program, Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV), to now include light-, medium-, and heavy-duty EVs.

The expansion includes $10 million in funding for electric trucks and builds on the administration’s June 2020 announcement to broaden the program to include commercial and nonprofit fleets.

Medium- and heavy-duty truck purchases made on or after Feb. 16 will now be eligible to receive rebates through MOR-EV. Rebate values will vary by vehicle weight rating, ranging from $7,500 for pickup trucks up to $90,000 for tractor trailer trucks.

Rebate values will decline over time, recognizing the anticipated cost declines of the emerging battery-electric and fuel-cell electric truck sector. Rebates will be available for all truck purchases, including private, commercial, and public fleet vehicles.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the rebates are important to help make EVs “more financially viable for residents and businesses.”

He added that the Baker-Polito administration continues to “take action to electrify Massachusetts’ transportation system to combat climate change and meet our ambitious commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Since June 2014, the MOR-EV program has issued over $37 million in rebates, incentivizing the purchase of over 18,000 EVs and reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 45,000 metric tons annually.

Funded with Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative auction proceeds, MOR-EV is administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy on behalf of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. More program information is available here.