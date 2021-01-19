Major solar EPC firm Blattner explores strategic sale or merger

Blattner Co., a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider in the North American renewables market, has announced it is exploring “strategic options,” including a sale or merger.

Founded in 1907, Blattner has created over 50 GW of renewable energy, installed more than 400 utility-scale wind and solar systems across the United States and Canada, and secured a current project pipeline totaling nearly 9.8 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage.

The company’s Blattner Energy unit was crowned the top U.S. solar EPC of 2016 by IHS Markit. The parent company also owns D.H. Blattner and Sons Inc., which is focused on the western United States.

In the announcement, Blattner said it is seeking a “transformational transaction” that will further strengthen the organization’s market position and contribute to long-term success for employees and customers.

“Our industry is on the cusp of significant evolution, and this is an opportunity to accelerate our organization with additional scale and resources,” said Scott Blattner, company president.

The company noted it will be exploring a range of potential partnerships within and outside of the renewable energy industry. The EPC has engaged investment banking firm J.P. Morgan as its exclusive financial advisor.

“We’re seeking a partner that appreciates and values our business model, culture, and the success that our teams have built,” said Blattner. “Equally important, we want an organization that’s a leader in their respective market and can provide the support and resources that will allow us to continue expanding and improving with new technology and innovation.”