Sunrise brief: Solar asset underperformance estimated to cause $4.6 billion in annual losses

People on the move: 247Solar, iSun, Earthrise Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Tandem solar cell based on cadmium telluride, iron disilicide promises 43.9% efficiency Researchers in Bangladesh have designed a dual-junction tandem solar cell with a bottom device based on iron disilicide (FeSi2), an emerging absorber material know for its high thermal stability and good optoelectronic properties. Their simulation showed the advantage of combining the larger bandgap of the top cadmium telluride cell and the smaller bandgap of the bottom FeSi2 cell.

DOE Loan Programs Office announces $72.8 million for microgrid on Tribal lands The 15 MW / 38 MWh Viejas Microgrid is the first project to be offered a conditional commitment through the Tribal Energy Financing Program.

New Mexico Supreme Court upholds Community Solar Act A New Mexico judge upheld rules that prevent utilities from deducting transmission costs from solar bill credits received by customers.

Mitigate lithium-ion battery fire risk for manageable premiums As debate continues to rage about the best ways to deal with battery fires, a risk management professional and an insurance underwriter discuss some golden rules for project developers.

Solar asset underperformance estimated to cause $4.6 billion in preventable losses Analyzing a global dataset of 125 GW of PV systems, drone operator Raptor Maps marked a rising trend of system underperformance.

California rulemaking requires health and environment assessment in energy policy decisions The California Energy Center must now assess costs and benefits related to health and environmental externalities of energy generation and transmission.