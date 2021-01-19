Solar BOS provider Shoals Technologies announces IPO

Shoals Technologies Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of 50 million shares of its Class A common stock.
The Tennessee-based company, whose balance-of-systems (BOS) solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar energy systems globally, has launched a presentation roadshow for potential investors.
In an announcement, Shoals explained it will be offering 10.5 million shares, while a parent entity controlled by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP will offer 39.5 million of the shares. The parent entity also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares.
According to Shoals, the IPO price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SHLS.”
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers, and Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Credit Suisse are acting as book-runners. Cowen and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.
During an interview with pv magazine in late 2020, Shoals Founder and CEO Dean Solon highlighted the company’s achievements and the solar industry’s strong performance, saying “the short version is that it’s been a damned good year.”
Shoals joins a growing list of solar product providers going public, including the IPO of tracker builder Array Technologies last year.
The full Shoals IPO announcement is available here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.