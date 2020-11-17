Financing the Energy Transition: $200M SPAC from TJ Rodgers, plus funding for nuclear fuel disposal, next-gen CSP and more

$39 million for next-gen concentrated solar power

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is betting big on supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) as the key to making concentrated solar power (CSP) not only cost competitive, but a major driver for decarbonizing high-temperature manufacturing processes. Out of 67 solar research and development projects the DOE is funding with a total of $130 million, a single sCO2 project being developed by Bill Gross’s CSP startup Heliogen is receiving $39 million, versus the $1 million to $2 million doled out to others.

According to the DOE website, Heliogen will use the money to “develop, build, and operate a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle integrated with thermal energy storage, heated by concentrated solar thermal energy supplied by a newly built heliostat field.” Heliogen’s proposed CSP plant uses sCO2 — essentially, CO2 that is halfway between gas and fluid — instead of steam to generate power.

According to a 2015 DOE report, the use of sCO2 — which is twice as dense as traditional steam — is significantly more efficient than other types of turbine generation — lowering costs, water usage, equipment size and plant footprint.

Since 2007, the department has provided about $575 million in support for CSP research, with increasing amounts going to sCO2 projects in the past few years. The goal, according to the DOE website, is to lower the cost of CSP to $0.05 per kWh for “baseload systems with 12 hours or more of thermal energy storage, without subsidies by 2030.”

The company has backing from a trio of top investors — Microsoft founder Bill Gates, AOL founder Steve Case and cancer drug entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong. (reporting by K Kaufmann)

$70 million for long-duration storage