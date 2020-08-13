Morning Brief: wind and solar continue to rise drastically in the global power mix, Toyota announces three new solar projects

Wind and solar energy doubled its share of the global power mix over the last five years. The sources of renewable energy made up nearly 10% of power in most parts of the world in the first half of this year, according to analysis from U.K. environmental group Ember, which analyzed generation in 48 countries that represent 83% of global electricity. The data showed wind and solar power increased 14% in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year while global demand fell 3% because of the impact of the coronavirus. Source: Bloomberg
Toyota is adding 4.95 MW of solar arrays across the company’s plants in Alabama, Missouri and West Virginia joining the projects at Toyota plants in Texas and Mississippi. The projects are being developed in pursuit of Toyota’s goal to eliminate all carbon emissions from manufacturing by 2050. The Alabama plant will be located in Huntsville and will clock in at 1.6 MW with an expected completion in December. The Missouri plant will be 0.75 MW, located in Troy and will be completed in January. The West Virginia plant will be the largest of the three, coming in at 2.6 MW, located in Buffalo and set to be completed in March. Source: Toyota
Chevron is making a Series A investment in the three-year-old nuclear fusion startup Zap Energy, marking the latest foray by an oil-and-gas giant into companies outside a core business. Why it matters: It’s the first nuclear power investment from Chevron Technology Ventures, the company’s in-house VC arm that’s spreading money around a range of energy technologies. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Seattle-based Zap has also received Energy Department funding. Per Reuters, the huge oil-and-gas companies Equinor and Eni have also backed nuclear fusion startups. Source: Bloomberg
Powerhome Solar has completed the installation of solar panels at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the headquarters and practice facility for the Indianapolis Colts. The final capacity of the installation has not yet been shared, which is odd, but in-line with other pro sports installations that Powerhome has done. Powerhome previously installed solar at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. Source: Powerhome Solar
More than 200 workers are needed for a solar project being developed in Cherokee, Alabama. Specifically, the developers are looking for general laborers, forklift operators, and heavy equipment operators. A hiring event is going on today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but interested individuals can also apply ahead of time by calling recruiters Shannon Wright at (843) 972-1913 or Trace Moreno at (424) 531-6088 or emailing a resume to shannowright@aerotek.com or tmoreno@aerotek.com.
Good for Toyota. Yet Alabama is not an ideal place to put solar. They should place it in Arizona so they make the most of the energy. Or at dealers all over the south to give them shaded parking for the vehicles they sell as well as energy to use on site.
