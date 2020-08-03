VoltStorage, Munich-based vanadium flow battery startup, wins $7 million more in venture funding

VoltStorage, a Munich, Germany-based startup developing a vanadium redox flow battery for residential applications, won an additional $7 million in funding from investors including Bayern Kapital, Korys, EIT InnoEnergy, SOSV and Energie 360. (pv magazine Germany reported on the funding last month.)
The firm claims that its flow battery system can complete more than 10,000 charge cycles without any effect on its capacity and that its electrolyte is a recyclable, non-flammable vanadium solution.
More than 20 flow battery chemistries, including zinc-bromine, zinc-iron, zinc-cerium, and magnesium-vanadium, have been studied — but the most researched and closest to wide commercialization is the vanadium redox flow battery. Vanadium, the dominant cost in that electrolyte, is a metal mined in Russia, China and South Africa with reserves in the U.S. and Canada, and is used predominantly as a steel additive. Flow battery builders include firms such as UET, ViZn, Primus, Sumitomo, Avalon, redT and Form Energy
Flow batteries circulate a liquid electrolyte through stacks of electrochemical cells and have long held the promise of 10-hour durations, tens of thousands of cycles, minimal degradation, and no limitations on depth of discharge. This performance promise has lured venture capital investment and R&D — but so far, the investments have yielded few commercial, competitive flow battery products.
VoltStorage’s modular unit has a continuous power rating of 1.5 kW and nominal energy of 6.2 kWh, according to the product specs. The unit comes with a ten-year warranty.
Market consolidation
In other recent vanadium flow battery news, California’s Avalon and the U.K.’s redT merged their vanadium redox flow battery firms to form Invinity Energy Systems. The new firm is valued at $70 million in a deal that the companies had been threatening for months.
The merger was structured as a reverse takeover of listed company Avalon by private company redT on a share-for-share basis. The newly merged company is focused on solar-plus-storage grid-scale projects.
Long-duration storage always on the cusp of commercialization
Makers of vanadium flow batteries have aimed for mass-commercialization of their longer-duration energy storage for twenty years but have never been able to reach volumes of scale. The steep price drop in lithium ion batteries has not helped market penetration for flow batteries, either.
Lazard, an asset manager, calculates that the levelized cost of storing electricity in some redox flow projects now overlaps with that of lithium-ion batteries, the main competition.
Sales of vanadium-flow batteries are cited by Lazard as growing from double digits to just over 200 MWh of installed storage capacity. Flow battery installations are increasing but megawatts deployed are meager compared to lithium ion.
More than 10,000 cycles is 27 years of service or 4 change outs of 7 year lead acid batteries or 3 change outs of 10 year Lithium batteries, materials and labor. Like lead acid, they do not catch fire when the fail or have a cascading event fire or explosion. I will not attatch a lithium ion battery to the side of my home just because they do catch fire and could take out my home. I use lead acid batteries and do the required servicing of them but it would be nice to have a long lasting battery that needs no servicing and has less corosion problems. I had to replace my batteries in 2012 and 2019 and I would be willing to pay more to get my 2026 replacment to last my lifetime on my off grid solar system…
