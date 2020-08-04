Enphase Q2 microinverter revenue down but notes a ‘rebound in customer demand’

Enphase Energy, the solar microinverter pioneer, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after close of market today.

Coming off of a strong, profitable first quarter, Enphase is seeing the Q2 results of Covid-19 in compressed revenue and a swing to a quarterly loss. Gross margin remains strong. The stock price is down 4% in after-hours trading.

The company reported revenue of $125.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, along with a GAAP gross margin of 38.5%. Last quarter the company reported $205.5 million in revenue — so revenue this quarter decreased 39% sequentially (or 22% sequentially, excluding the impact of $44.5 million of safe harbor revenue in the first quarter of 2020).

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020

Revenue of $125.5 million

Ending cash balance of $607.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 38.5%; record non-GAAP gross margin of 39.6%

GAAP net loss of $47.3 million

Inventory was $31.2 million at the end of Q2, compared to $34.6 million at the end of Q1

The company notes, “The employees in all four of our customer experience centers – the U.S., Europe, India, and Australia – are fully supporting installers and homeowners, while working from home.”

Business highlights in the quarter



Enphase shipped approximately 355 MW DC, or 1,087,662 microinverters.

Shipped its energy storage systems in June for pilot runs to a few installers

Enphase and Q Cells announced a strategic partnership to develop AC modules

Enphase and Maxeon, SunPower’s spin-off, will also partner to produce AC modules

Q3 guidance



For the third quarter of 2020, Enphase Energy estimates financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $160 million to $175 million

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 36% to 39%

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $41.0 million to $43.0 million

Enphase noted, “We saw a rebound in customer demand in June and July, we are carefully monitoring the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in several states.”

Fellow solar-panel-electronics maker SolarEdge posted its financial results yesterday and saw its revenue fall as well — by 22%, but the firm managed to show a profit for the quarter.