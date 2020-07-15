Morning Brief: California ISO brings the largest battery storage resource in the nation online

The California Independent System Operator connected the largest battery storage resource in the nation to its power grid last month. The initial phase of LS Power Group’s Gateway Energy Storage Project in San Diego County came online June 9, adding 62.5 MW of storage interconnection to the ISO grid, which currently has just over 216 MW of storage capacity in commercial operation. “We are at a turning point for storage on our system,” said Steve Berberich, ISO CEO. Source: CAISO

Ares Management, Cyrus, and Keyframe Partner with Wunder Capital to invest more than $100 million in the U.S. commercial solar market: Wunder, a fintech company, makes solar more accessible for businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits, gives investment partners programmatic access to solar investment opportunities. Source: Wunder Capital