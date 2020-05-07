Morning Brief: massive PacifiCorp renewable energy RFP excites developers, China’s energy storage boom falters

China’s energy storage boom falters: China’s energy storage industry seemed sure to grow alongside renewable energy for decades to come. Two-and-a-half years later, stalling reform, shifting policy and a slowing economy had put the sector in crisis even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. “It’s gotten very difficult to do energy storage,” says Paul Man, general manager of Anxin, an energy storage company, which is part of the Golden Concord energy conglomerate that owns the Suzhou solar panel factory. “If government policy doesn’t change, energy storage won’t be doable in China.” Source: China Dialogue
First Solar has signed a framework agreement with Geronimo Energy to supply Geronimo with 415 MWdc of its Series 6 photovoltaic modules in 2022. This latest deal now brings the two companies to over 1.4 GWdc of both systems and module technology sales. “As America’s solar company, we’re proud that our Series 6 technology will play a role in their continued growth, enabling the success of their multi-gigawatt U.S. solar pipeline,” said Darin Green, senior director, Business Development, First Solar. Source: First Solar
