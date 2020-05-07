Morning Brief: massive PacifiCorp renewable energy RFP excites developers, China’s energy storage boom falters

Massive PacifiCorp renewable energy RFP excites developers: PacifiCorp is embarking on a request for proposals that could result in the biggest solar power and battery energy storage projects the region has ever seen. “This is a big deal,” said Spencer Gray, executive director of the Northwest & Intermountain Power Producers Coalition. “It’s a lot of megawatts and there is a high level of interest among our members engaging here.” The offering spins out of PacifiCorp’s 2019 integrated resource plan, : PacifiCorp is embarking on a request for proposals that could result in the biggest solar power and battery energy storage projects the region has ever seen. “This is a big deal,” said Spencer Gray, executive director of the Northwest & Intermountain Power Producers Coalition. “It’s a lot of megawatts and there is a high level of interest among our members engaging here.” The offering spins out of PacifiCorp’s 2019 integrated resource plan, unveiled last fall and now in the final stages of regulatory review. Modeling by the utility yielded accelerated coal plant closures and a preferred portfolio — the mix of generating resources — that included around 1,800 megawatts of new solar paired with 595 megawatts of battery storage, along with nearly 2,000 megawatts of added wind. Source: Portland Business Journal

China’s energy storage boom falters: China’s energy storage industry seemed sure to grow alongside renewable energy for decades to come. Two-and-a-half years later, stalling reform, shifting policy and a slowing economy had put the sector in crisis even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. “It’s gotten very difficult to do energy storage,” says Paul Man, general manager of Anxin, an energy storage company, which is part of the Golden Concord energy conglomerate that owns the Suzhou solar panel factory. “If government policy doesn’t change, energy storage won’t be doable in China.” Source: China Dialogue

First Solar has signed a framework agreement with Geronimo Energy to supply Geronimo with 415 MWdc of its Series 6 photovoltaic modules in 2022. This latest deal now brings the two companies to over 1.4 GWdc of both systems and module technology sales. “As America’s solar company, we’re proud that our Series 6 technology will play a role in their continued growth, enabling the success of their multi-gigawatt U.S. solar pipeline,” said Darin Green, senior director, Business Development, First Solar. Source: First Solar