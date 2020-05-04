Trump’s mysterious cybersecurity order bans bulk-generation gear from ‘adversaries’

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order (EO) on Friday declaring a national emergency citing threats to the U.S. power system.

Trump’s order finds that “foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system,” and, “It is imperative our bulk-power system remains secure from exploitation and foreign threats.”

The order bans the “acquisition, importation, transfer, or installation” of generation and transmission gear designed, built or supplied by any firm subject to the jurisdiction of a “foreign adversary.”

According to a note from Norton Rose Fulbright, the order is “broadly written and would rule out not only buying such equipment, but also transferring any projects that use it,” declaring that the order “leaves more questions than it answers.” Long list of banned gear



Trump ordered that the Secretary of Energy consult with other secretaries and agencies to identify bulk-power electric equipment “designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied” by a “foreign adversary” which “poses an undue risk of sabotage to or subversion” of the bulk-power system in the U.S.