Top global Li-ion battery projects: Tesla grows lead with Hornsdale expansion to 150 MW

The 50-megawatt expansion of what is already the world’s largest lithium-ion battery, the Hornsdale Power Reserve in Western Australia with batteries from Tesla, has completed its network connection, according to independent power producer Neoen Australia.

Hornsdale Battery Extension: network connection works completed! The world biggest battery to provide soon extra reliability to the grid in those extremely challenging times (very low demand, increased risks of outages, …).

Congrats to the #CPP, #Tesla and #Neoen teams 👏😀! pic.twitter.com/2nZixPSJLb — Neoen Australia (@NEOEN_AU) April 3, 2020

Hornsdale, the world’s biggest operational lithium-ion battery, is now rated at 150 MW/193.5 MWh and dwarfs any other lithium-ion battery system in operation around the globe. Table: Largest global operational Li-ion storage projects – by rated power Certainly, there are a few compressed air energy storage projects in operation with much higher power capacity. Japan has a few large, vintage sodium sulfur batteries in operation. (Gory details in DOE global energy storage project database here) As pv magazine Australia has reported, the expansion of the Hornsdale battery is intended to provide grid-scale inertia services and fast-frequency response on Australia’s National Electricity Network. The project is adjacent to the 315 MW Hornsdale Wind Farm in Jamestown in South Australia.