Top global Li-ion battery projects: Tesla grows lead with Hornsdale expansion to 150 MW

The 50-megawatt expansion of what is already the world’s largest lithium-ion battery, the Hornsdale Power Reserve in Western Australia with batteries from Tesla, has completed its network connection, according to independent power producer Neoen Australia.
Hornsdale Battery Extension: network connection works completed! The world biggest battery to provide soon extra reliability to the grid in those extremely challenging times (very low demand, increased risks of outages, …).
Congrats to the #CPP, #Tesla and #Neoen teams 👏😀! pic.twitter.com/2nZixPSJLb
— Neoen Australia (@NEOEN_AU) April 3, 2020
Hornsdale, the world’s biggest operational lithium-ion battery, is now rated at 150 MW/193.5 MWh and dwarfs any other lithium-ion battery system in operation around the globe.
Table: Largest global operational Li-ion storage projects – by rated power
Certainly, there are a few compressed air energy storage projects in operation with much higher power capacity. Japan has a few large, vintage sodium sulfur batteries in operation. (Gory details in DOE global energy storage project database here)
As pv magazine Australia has reported, the expansion of the Hornsdale battery is intended to provide grid-scale inertia services and fast-frequency response on Australia’s National Electricity Network. The project is adjacent to the 315 MW Hornsdale Wind Farm in Jamestown in South Australia.
The battery has already brought down grid stabilization costs by roughly $40 million in its first year of operation, according to consultantcy Aurecon.
At the same time, Hornsdale generated roughly $50 million in revenues in less than two years through the provision of both Contingency and Regulation Frequency Control Ancillary Services and through arbitrage trading – buying electricity when wholesale prices are low or even negative and selling when prices are high. Even during severe grid anomalies, such as those impacting an interstate interconnector after a lightning strike, the big battery has successfully kept the lights on in South Australia’s renewable-heavy grid.
Hornsdale will be tasked with supplying fast-frequency response and system inertia – termed synthetic or digital inertia when delivered by battery storage. Previously, large fossil-fuel or hydro-electric units, or synchronous generators, have provided system inertia by virtue of their spinning turbines.
Ian Learmouth, the CEO of CEFC, said that the provision of synthetic or digital inertia is “critical” if renewable penetration levels are to continue to grow.
100 MW energy storage projects galore
There is a pipeline of giant lithium-ion projects scheduled for completion in 2020 and 2021 that will change the look of that earlier “biggest project list.”
In the U.S. alone, there are a number of 100 MW projects (Clean Power Alliance Lancaster, AES Alamitos and Arizona, Strata Oxnard) as well as the 300 MW Vistra Moss Landing project and the massive 409 MW Florida Power and Light Manatee project.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.