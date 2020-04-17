Utility-scale solar roundup: Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Arkansas develop record-size projects

If there’s one solar segment that can weather a pandemic, it’s utility-scale photovoltaics.

Utility-scale supply chains are delayed, not broken — and it’s easier to work safely on a 1,000-acre solar project than on a home. Solar construction firms like Rosendin continue to construct big solar projects.

Once humanity emerges from this calamity, there’s still 30.4 GW of new utility-scale solar contracted in the U.S., according to Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables. The analyst firm suggests that even with a a 26% shortfall from its forecast, “2020 would be the biggest year for utility solar.”

Although utility-scale projects come in many sizes and shapes, there is a trend towards really big, with power fed to the grid, supplying a utility with electricity through a power purchase agreement that guarantees its energy for a fixed term.

WoodMac forecasts that the number of solar projects larger than 120 MWac commissioned in the U.S. will grow from 11 in 2019 to 32 in 2021.

We’re rounding up and tracking these big projects. Here’s a collection of 100 MW and larger (mostly) projects that made news just this week. There’s also a bonus 100 MW battery project.

***