Morning brief: Tesla’s massive battery system bid, no Covid-19 effect visible yet for module imports

Tesla is working on a bid to deploy one of the biggest battery systems in the world with 244 Megapacks on a Hawaiian island. (A single Megapack has up to 3 MWh of storage capacity and a 1.5 MW inverter.) Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii’s biggest electric utility serving 95% of the state, is developing a massive energy storage project in Kahe Valley, O‘ahu. Tesla’s proposal to use Megapacks for the project appears to be one of the frontrunners. With a planned capacity of 810 MWh, the project would become one of the biggest batteries in the world. Source: electrek

John F. Weaver, Commercial Solar Guy scanned the updated EIA Monthly Solar Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report and notes that the U.S. imported 12.9 GW of modules last year and started 2020 with a strong 1.5 GW month. That’s almost four-times last January’s imports of ~400 MW. So — at the end of January, there was no Covid-19 effect visible yet.

kWh Analytics’ insurance policy on solar production and revenues: kWh Analytics has structured a repeat closing of a Solar Revenue Put for a portfolio of 4,000 projects totaling approximately 30 MW of capacity in the Northeast, Florida and California. The facilities are being developed and managed by IGS Solar, funded by ING Capital, with insurance help from Swiss Re. The Solar Revenue Put is structured as an insurance policy on solar production and PPA revenues, and serves as a credit enhancement for financial investors. The Solar Revenue Put protects against shortfalls in irradiance, panel failure, inverter failure, snow, and other system design flaws. kWh Analytics is backed by venture capital and the U.S. Department of Energy. Source: kWh Analytics.

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, builds photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, and just announced the company has reached 200 solar tracker installations either completed or in construction of its TDP 2.0 model. The company currently has solar tracker projects in 18 states. Source: Solar FlexRack

The Wallingford Renewable Energy solar project has been sold by original owner Lendlease to a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The 16 MW project is set to be located, at least partially, on a landfill in the town. Construction of the project is expected to be completed later this year, at which point the project will begin delivering power to fulfill its two power purchase agreements in place with Eversource Energy and The United Illuminating Company. Source: Lendlease