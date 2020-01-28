SunCast episode 223: load management + backup power using Lumin & Tesla Powerwall2

Listen to the podcast here or by visiting the SunCast blog.
Hey there, Solar Warriors! We’re going to kick this week off with another episode from the Podcast Lounge live at SPI 2019. This was a really cool session about responsive energy management, and I was joined by folks who are by no means stranger to this topic: representing Lumin Smart, we had Kevin O’Shea, Co-Founder and CCO and Michael Hibshman, Head of product at Lumin Smart, and representing Cape Fear Solar Systems, we had John Donoghue, Founder and President, and Jason Ortiz, Residential Project Manager.
We had this crew talking about achieving whole home backup through load management. It represents both a complex topic and solution as well, but we dug into this technological innovation while we unpacked how it solves roadblocks such as grid outages, complexities of circuit schedules, and homeowners who want to be on the cutting edge of innovation.
Resources
Connect with John on LinkedIn
Connect with Kevin on LinkedIn
Connect with Michael on LinkedIn
Connect with Jason on LinkedIn
Check out the Lumin website, AND the Cape Fear Solar website
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.