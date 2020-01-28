SunCast episode 223: load management + backup power using Lumin & Tesla Powerwall2

Listen to the podcast here or by visiting the SunCast blog.

Hey there, Solar Warriors! We’re going to kick this week off with another episode from the Podcast Lounge live at SPI 2019. This was a really cool session about responsive energy management, and I was joined by folks who are by no means stranger to this topic: representing Lumin Smart, we had Kevin O’Shea, Co-Founder and CCO and Michael Hibshman, Head of product at Lumin Smart, and representing Cape Fear Solar Systems, we had John Donoghue, Founder and President, and Jason Ortiz, Residential Project Manager.

We had this crew talking about achieving whole home backup through load management. It represents both a complex topic and solution as well, but we dug into this technological innovation while we unpacked how it solves roadblocks such as grid outages, complexities of circuit schedules, and homeowners who want to be on the cutting edge of innovation.

