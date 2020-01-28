Morning Brief: complaints about Spotsylvania solar, Duke announces location of two new projects

More complaints at Spotsylvania solar development site: A group of concerned citizens in Spotsylvania County, VA say they discovered violations of the agreed-upon stipulations in the special-use permits given to sPower, the company set to develop a 500 MW solar facility in the county. Two complaints have already been resolved, but the last alleges work has intruded into the agreed-to 100-foot area where there is supposed to be a vegetative buffer shielding solar panels from neighboring properties. Another day, another chapter in this project’s protested history. Source: Fredericksburg.com

Duke Energy Florida announces locations of two newest solar plants: “The Twin Rivers Solar Power Plant will be built on 460 acres in Hamilton County. Once operational, the 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 235,000 tracking solar panels, enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes…The Santa Fe Solar Power Plant will be built on approximately 600 acres in Columbia County. The 74.9-MW plant will consist of approximately 235,000 tracking solar panels, which will produce enough carbon-free energy to power more than 23,000… Both solar power plants will be developed, owned, operated and maintained by DEF and are expected to break ground in March 2020. Completion is currently scheduled for late 2020.” Source: Duke Energy Florida

Chispa Nevada and Nevada Conservation League train climate voters: Over the weekend, the Nevada Conservation League and Chispa Nevada hosted caucus trainings for climate voters. The sessions were hosted as a part of the sixth annual Progressive Summit at the College of Southern Nevada. Source: Nevada Conservation League

DOE issues distributed solar RFI: “The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) is issuing this request for information (RFI) to solicit feedback from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders. This RFI will inform SETO’s strategic planning on research related to the integration of distributed solar energy resources. Specifically, this RFI will inform strategies relating to the modeling, monitoring, predicting, and controlling of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems… This is solely a request for information and not a funding opportunity announcement (FOA). No funding applications are being accepted in response to this RFI.” Source: SETO

Headline Solar reaches $5 mil in revenue: Headline Solar, a Chicago residential solar startup, has reached $5.2 million in revenue in nine months of operation. In this short time, Headline Solar has completed over 150 residential solar projects in the state of Illinois. Source: Headline Solar