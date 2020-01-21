Morning Brief: JinkoSolar appoints CTO, LS Power acquires EVgo

JinkoSolar appoints CTO: JinkoSolar has announced that Dr. Hao Jin has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. The appointment is effective as of yesterday. “Dr. Jin has served in a number of senior positions at JinkoSolar, primarily as Vice President of R&D since 2015 and Chief Scientist from 2012 to 2015. Dr. Jin earned his PhD in Engineering from the Australian National University and his bachelor’s degree in thermal energy and power engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing.” Source: JinkoSolar

LS Power acquires EVgo: “LS Power today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of EVgo, the nation’s largest and most reliable public fast charging network for electric vehicles. Founded in 2010, EVgo is a market leader in developing, building, owning and operating the largest electric vehicle fast charging network in the United States. Its footprint of more than 750 sites includes over 1,250 fast chargers and extends across 34 states.” Source: LS Power

Bank of America is carbon neutral: A year ahead of schedule, Bank of America (BofA) has achieved its goal of carbon neutrality across operations. The accomplishment was made, in part, by the expanse of solar installations that BofA has made across office locations, financial centers, and on ATMs. Source: Bank of America

Kearsarge Energy and NEC Energy Solutions complete 4.5 MW, 3.8 MWh solar + storage system: “Kearsarge Energy and NEC Energy Solutions announced today the completion of one of the first Solar + Storage Projects in Massachusetts. Kearsarge developed, financed and constructed the 4.5 MW solar array combined with NEC’s 1.6 MW/3.8 MWh AC-coupled GSS energy storage system located on the former Titcomb pit landfill under the Massachusetts SMART program. Connected to National Grid and developed in close partnership with the City of Amesbury, direct benefits to the City include generation of tax and lease revenue and energy credits that will reduce municipal spending on electricity worth almost $4.0 million over 20 years.” Source: NEC Energy Solutions

Sunnova expands to Colorado and New Hampshire: “Sunnova Energy International has entered Colorado and New Hampshire, bringing a broad array of product offerings to both states. Sunnova also announced the expansion of its Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage system offering into the state of South Carolina, making the Palmetto State the 16th market where Sunnova now offers SunSafe. When charged at 100%, customers can power their most needed lights and appliances for approximately 10 to 13 hours, depending on battery capacity and usage. Additional batteries increase energy availability during a power outage.” Source: Sunnova