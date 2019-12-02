Suncast Episode 199 – Aurora Solar founder Sam Adeyemo LIVE IN SF

Today’s entrepreneur is Sam Adeyemo, Co-founder and COO of Aurora Solar. I’m sure many of you have heard of Aurora, as their flagship design software has been used to design over 2 Million solar projects since they launched in 2013! And believe me, they are just getting started. This interview introduces a lot of never-before-asked-on-SunCast questions and a lot of things that even Sam admits he hasn’t really talked about in public before.

But today’s episode is even more special because it was also recorded in front of a live audience at the Aurora headquarters in San Francisco last month at our first ever SunCast Live event! It was such fun, and I’d like to give a Special thanks to listener and friend, Ravi Mikkelson of ClimateLink, and Aurora’s content-marketing goddess, Gwendolyn Brown, for helping make this event a reality! I’d also like to thank all those who attended in person. It’s always amazing to meet so many of you in real life and thank you for showing up!

Listen to the audio here or visit SunCast here.