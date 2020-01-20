SunCast Episode 219: An Inconvenient Truth, Installation Quality Roundtable Royale! [SPI 2019]

Originally posted 1/17/20. Listen to the podcast here or by visiting the SunCast site.

Welcome back, Solar Warrior. If you are unfamiliar, we call this Flashback Friday, and it’s my way of giving you a glimpse back at something we did recently that I think you should have a listen to. Whether it’s content from one of our many live events (Like the Podcast Lounge at SPI!), or perhaps a replay of older archived episodes that have gotten thousands of downloads, or just a glimpse at what was published on the podcast during the week.

This Flashback Friday is with an illustrious panel of professionals who unpack some of the underlying assumptions and assessments that need to be made around the installation quality part of the solar business.

Resources:

Connect with Brandon on LinkedIn

Connect with Aaron on LinkedIn

Connect with Dean on LinkedIn

Connect with Ben on LinkedIn