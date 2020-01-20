World record efficiency for Longi’s PERC mono, Jinko’s p-type PERC and bifacial solar panels

Chinese solar manufacturer Longi says it has set a world record for its monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) module efficiency, at 22.38%. The figure eclipses the previous mark of 21.65%, set by Longi just last month.

The result, which the company says is a record for monocrystalline, was confirmed by German testing and certification provider TÜV Rheinland. No details were provided on how the improvement was achieved.

Longi has long dominated the milestones for that type of solar module and had set a record of 20.83% in November 2018 which at the time beat its previous achievements of 20.66% and 20.41%.

In February 2018, Longi announced an efficiency of 23.6% for monocrystalline PERC cells. That result also surpassed the company’s previous record of 22.71%, achieved in October 2017.

“Longi has continuously pushed the module efficiency limits of our high performance monocrystalline products to further improve the price-performance ratio,” the company announced. “This breakthrough once again confirms the development headroom of monocrystalline module technology.”