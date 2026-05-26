Thornova launches 640 W solar module with armored glass to withstand hail

Fremont, California-based PV manufacturer Thornova Solar officially launched the Tangra L Pro Hail 620–640W, a solar module designed to target project sites in hail-prone regions like Texas and the U.S. Midwest.

Developed specifically for utility-scale and large commercial applications, the panel aims to help developers, EPCs, and asset owners mitigate severe weather-related project risks and stabilize long-term financing and insurance options as extreme weather events continue to escalate across North America.

The panel has achieved independent certification through Intertek, where testing specifically simulated real-world utility-scale deployment on tracker-based installations. During the rigorous evaluation, the module successfully withstood direct impacts from 65 mm hailstones weighing 132.2 g hitting the surface at a velocity of 36.78 m/s, demonstrating significantly higher structural resilience than conventional utility-scale modules.

At the core of this durability is Thornova’s new proprietary armored-glass architecture configuration, which optimizes impact resistance without forcing project stakeholders to compromise on energy yield or overall project economics.

Andrea Bodenhagen, Global Marketing Director for Thornova Solar, noted that extreme weather resilience has become a critical factor in utility-scale solar design, adding that the Tangra L Pro Hail was developed to provide project stakeholders with greater confidence when deploying solar assets in high-risk geographic regions.

The global PV manufacturer specializes in high-efficiency, durable n-type solar technology, utilizing state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facilities to deliver the operational reliability and performance required by utility customers.

The company currently operates production centers across Southeast Asia and Africa, alongside upcoming manufacturing expansion plans within the United States. Backed by global support teams across North America and EMEA, the supplier coordinates localized warehousing and global logistics networks to ensure on-time project installation schedules.

Thornova Solar will exhibit the new Tangra L Pro Hail module to the public at the upcoming ACP CleanPower event in Houston, Texas, from June 1-4, 2026, at booth 4001 in hall E.

The Tangra L Pro line includes the following metrics:

Mechanical and structural

Cell Type: N-type monocrystalline cells

Cell Size: 182 mm x 210 mm

Module Dimensions: 2382 mm x 1134 mm x 35 mm

Weight: 32.5 kg (71.65 lbs)

Glass Architecture: Dual-glass configuration featuring 2.0 mm anti-reflection coated front glass and 2.0 mm heat-strengthened rear glass (the Pro Hail replaces this with their new proprietary armored-glass setup).

Frame: Anodized aluminum alloy

Junction Box: IP68 rated with 3 bypass diodes

Connectors: MC4-EVO2 or MC4 compatible

Standard Mechanical Load: Certified for a front-side maximum static snow load of 5400 Pa and a rear-side maximum static wind load of 2400 Pa.

Electrical performance ratings

Maximum System Voltage: 1500 V DC

Maximum Rated Fuse Current: 30 A

Power Tolerance: 0 to +5 W

Bifaciality: 80% (plus or minus 10%)

Module Efficiency: Ranges from 22.6% up to 23.3% depending on the specific wattage bin.

Operational & Warranty Baselines

First-Year Degradation: Less than 1.0%

Annual Linear Degradation: 0.40% over 30 years