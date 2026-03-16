People on the move: Arevon Energy, American Clean Power, and more

About the job

CMTA, a Legence Company CMTA is one of the fastest growing engineering firms in the U.S., with nationally recognized expertise in sustainable, high-performance building engineering. We are a collaborative, innovative, and energetic team that leverages a data-driven, holistic approach to consulting engineering, performance contracting, and zero energy projects. We focus on finding engineers whose skills and personalities drive them to excel, fostering a workplace that provides unparalleled growth and career opportunities.

The core business of our Energy Solutions division is the delivery of Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs) and Design/Build Contracts. our ESPCs are a viable way to upgrade and renovate facilities in a budget-neutral or even budget-positive way. The process diverts money already being spent on utilities and directs it into facility upgrades, covering scope development, design, bidding, construction management, commissioning, measurement and verification, and even ongoing energy management services. We have experience in designing the nation’s most energy efficient buildings, including many zero energy buildings. Our knowledge is unparalleled in the Guaranteed ESPC market, which allows us to dive deeper than our competitors.

In addition, CMTA’s Renewable Energy team brings extensive experience across the renewable energy sector, including behind-the-meter, front-of-the-meter, and community solar projects. Our team works in a wide range of building types, from dense urban environments to rural settings, and focuses on Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure — delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

Job Description The Energy Solutions division of CMTA is the fastest growing division of our large and growing company. This position will work with a team of engineers to design, bid, project manage, and commission solar PV, battery and EV charging systems for various clients of CMTA. Our ideal candidate is typically a self-motivated individual who thrives on helping clients and has a technical background.

Desired Experience

5-10+ years of experience – PV & Battery installations (small commercial and large commercial (50-2MW+)

NABCEP PV Installation, Designer, Commissioning or Inspector Certification (preferred, but not required)

Knowledge of Installation of AC & DC electrical wiring, communications and monitoring systems. (SMA, SolarEdge, Fronius, Chint ect.)

Thorough knowledge of the NEC electrical code, especially section 690.

Experience with PV Interconnection documents and ability to understand and sift through utility tariffs. Experience with behind the meter and ahead of the meter interconnections.

Experience with modeling PV production (SAM, PV Syst, Helioscope etc.)

Ability to understand structural drawings & associated industry verbiage

Vast knowledge base of PV racking types from pitched roof to flat roofs, carports to ground mounts. (Unirac, PanelClaw, Terrasmart, Iron Ridge etc.)

Desired Skills

Experience with Revit/AutoCAD is required

Electrical engineering – Ability to develop, read and discuss single line diagrams for PV systems (Ability to calculate voltage drop, conduit fill, transformer sizing, short circuit current calculations etc. )

Energy (Real Power, Reactive Power & Apparent Power)

Solar – Knowledge of grid tied PV systems & associated components

Power Distribution – Knowledge of 3-Phase Power Systems & microgrids

Construction – Familiarity with project management, project flow & deadlines

Design – Familiarity with SMA, SolarEdge, Fronius & Other inverter products/design software

Desired Education Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

About Legence Legence (Nasdaq: LGN) is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems—enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world’s most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.

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