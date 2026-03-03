Otovo announces acquisition of solar service provider EnergyAid

Otovo, a Houston-based home energy service provider, announced on Monday that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire EnergyAid, a residential solar service and repair company that serves parts of California, Arizona and Nevada, for $10 million in cash and shares in Otovo.

The deal is Otovo’s second recent acquisition of a California-based solar service provider. In January 2026, the company announced the acquisition of Los Angeles-based Solar Service Professionals.

Together, the two acquisitions have led Otovo’s expansion into the three states California, Arizona, and Nevada, significantly growing its footprint in the U.S. residential solar service sector.

Otovo’s expansion into the U.S.

Otovo ASA was founded in Oslo, Norway in 2016 and began its life as an online solar marketplace, where homeowners could come to gather quotes for solar installation. The company grew its operations across Europe, eventually operating in thirteen countries.

In 2024, the company began rolling out its Otovo Care service model in markets across Europe, providing a subscription-based remote monitoring and support service to existing solar owners in addition to its marketplace operations.

In September, 2025, former Sunnova CEO John Berger announced the launch of Otovo USA, which operated under a brand licensing agreement with Otovo ASA at its inception.

A few months later in December, the two companies announced a merger, with Berger named CEO and Otovo ASA founder Andreas Thorsheim named Chief Product Officer. The company is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker OTOVO.

The company’s U.S. operations have been centered around Texas, where it operates as a retail electric provider in the deregulated ERCOT market and also offers Otovo Care subscriptions and service to homeowners with solar and battery storage.

EnergyAid, which was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, specializes in diagnostics, repair, maintenance, and system upgrades for residential solar installations. The company says it has completed service jobs for approximately 60,000 homes and currently maintains a base of 8,000 active customers.

The acquisition of EnergyAid and Solar Service Professionals expands Otovo’s monitoring and service platform to Arizona, California, and Nevada, all of which are among the top states for small-scale solar in watts per capita.

Pivot toward recurring service models

EnergyAid’s recently launched subscription service, which currently has approximately 2,800 members, proves to be a key component of the acquisition.

“This acquisition will represent a major milestone in Otovo’s U.S. expansion, adding immediate scale across three high-growth solar markets while adding substantial value from EnergyAid’s extensive customer relationships,” Berger said in a statement

Otovo says it plans to work on converting the EnergyAid subscribers to its Endurance platform, which uses AI to diagnose system issues and coordinate field technicians. The company says this integrated approach combines electricity supply, professional maintenance, and smart grid optimization.

Otovo expects the acquisition, once final, to add significant income to its operations this year.