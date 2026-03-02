Conference preview: NABCEP CE 2026 – March 16-19, 2026

Lunch on the floor of the 2024 NABCEP CE Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is set to host its 16th annual Continuing Education (CE) Conference between March 16 and 19, 2026, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The annual event offers professionals in the solar and energy storage industries an opportunity to earn the continuing education units (CEUs) they need to earn their board certification or complete recertification every three years.

The event will feature more than 80 technical training sessions and more than 100 exhibitors, alongside specialized morning and evening events including breakfasts dedicated to various affinity groups and evening festivities with music, prizes and networking opportunities.

As a proud media sponsor of the event, pv magazine USA will have staff on site to cover news from the conference and meet with people from across the industry. The full February 2026 digital edition of pv magazine will be available for free to attendees who complete a short survey linked on a flyer in the conference welcome packet.

This event is unique among U.S. solar conferences because it focuses on delivering the latest training on code compliance, technology and policy updates directly to workers involved in field operations, and also allows industry specialists to connect with technical and sales representatives from a broad variety of companies serving the U.S. solar, storage and construction markets.

Here’s a look at a video of highlights the 2025 NABCEP CE conference in Reno, NV:

Training and educational opportunities

For many NABCEP-certified solar professionals, attending the group’s CE conferences has become an annual tradition. Each conference includes a program of technical training sessions that allows a certificate holder to earn the Continuing Education Units (CEUs) necessary to maintain their certification.

For newcomers to NABCEP, the conference offers the chance to complete a full PV Associate (PVA) Training Course from instructor Sean White. The course provides students with training and practice exams that prepare them to submit a PVA application and take the NABCEP online test. Enrollment, which includes a full conference pass and one year of access to the online PVA course, is handled separately through the Heatspring training website.

Technical sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16. Among the specialized courses offered is an in-person PV Associate training led by Sean White, which requires separate registration through HeatSpring.

Attendees can also register for an FAA Part 107 drone training course hosted by Scanifly for an additional $200. Participants will learn drone flight basics and get hands-on training. Those who complete the course receive a complimentary training drone.

Keynote speaker and networking events

Following the pre-conference sessions on Monday, conference goers will have the chance to hear a number of short presentations from industry experts during the 2-hour Ignite Sessions event. The evening continues with a keynote address from Erick Shambarger, sustainability director for the city of Milwaukee, followed immediately by the conference’s opening reception.

Beyond the educational programming, the conference includes organized networking events. The opening reception will have a “Sports night” theme, and include appearances by Bernie Brewer and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Famous Racing Sausages.

Tuesday March 17th will see — appropriately enough — a St. Patrick’s Day-themed dinner, and equipment distributor Wesco will host an after-hours networking event at Mo’s Irish Pub that evening.

Exhibitors, awards and giveaways

The conference floor will feature more than 100 exhibitors, with BayWa r.e. returning as the platinum sponsor.

During a dinner reception on Wednesday, NABCEP will announce the winners of the Walt Ratterman and Les Nelson Awards. The organization says the Wednesday dinner will also feature giveaways — including Yeti coolers, batteries, meters and promotional items.

Attendees booking accommodations can access a discounted rate of $179 per night at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, and both Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are offering promotional pricing for flights to the event.

More details and conference registration can be found at the NABCEP CE Conference website.