People on the move: SOLV Energy, Palmetto, SEIA and more

SOLV Energy announced Rick Ortiz has joined as executive vice president of energy infrastructure. Ortiz will lead efforts to expand high-voltage (HV) capabilities beyond solar and drive grid modernization, while accelerating the growth of SOLV Energy’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) team, which delivers both integrated and standalone solutions.

Consumer energy platform Palmetto has welcomed Jigar Shah to its advisory board. Shah, a renowned clean energy finance pioneer, former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office, and Co-Managing Partner of Multiplier, a clean energy, cleantech, climate-tech and sustainability advisory services firm, joins Palmetto’s advisory board to guide the company’s next phase of strategic growth and capital deployment to help even more households save money by making the transition to clean energy.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced the election of Scott Moskowitz of Qcells as chair of its Board of Directors, alongside a slate of newly elected board members representing the full breadth of the U.S. solar and storage industry.

Nexus Renewables announced the appointment of Faizan Farooqi, Nexus’ Vice President of Engineering, to the board of directors of the company. Farooqi has overseen the development and execution of more than 100 MW of renewable energy projects across Ontario, New York, New England, and California.

Job of the week

Renewables Project Executive (Solar) RealREPP – Roseville, CA Top ENR Electrical Contractor is seeking a Renewables Project Executive to join a growing team. You’ll lead a portfolio of high-scale renewable energy projects, driving performance, innovation, and quality. This senior role oversees project managers, ensures delivery on time and budget, allocates resources effectively, and fosters strong relationships with clients, partners, and internal teams. You’ll play a key role in strategic planning while upholding our core values. Key Responsibilities

Lead and manage a portfolio of commercial-scale Photovoltaics (PV) renewable energy projects.

Provide strategic oversight, direction, and mentorship to project managers.

Ensure on-time, on-budget project delivery while maintaining high quality and safety standards.

Oversee budgeting, scheduling, and risk mitigation across multiple projects.

Allocate resources effectively, optimize team performance, and resolve project challenges.

Build strong relationships with clients, subcontractors, and stakeholders.

Ensure compliance with all regulatory, environmental, and safety standards.

Support pre-construction efforts, including cost estimation and planning.

Promote continuous improvement and contribute to the growth of the renewables division. Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, or related field (or equivalent experience).

5+ years in renewable Photovoltaics (PV) energy project management, including 3+ in a leadership role.

Strong knowledge of renewable technologies, project finance, and regulatory compliance.

Proven ability to lead teams, manage complex schedules/budgets, and deliver results.

Excellent communication, stakeholder engagement, and decision-making skills.

Proficiency in project management tools and methodologies (e.g., Lean, Six Sigma, PMP preferred). Apply here.