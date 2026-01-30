Solar streetlight provider Streetleaf teams with homebuilder Lennar Homes

Florida-based Streetleaf, a provider of solar-powered streetlight services, has launched a national vendor agreement with Lennar Homes, one of the largest home builders in the U.S. The agreement streamlines the process for Lennar to incorporate solar-powered streetlights into new communities.

According to Lemnar, approximately 3,000 Streetleaf streetlights have been installed in 56 of its community developments to date. Streetleaf says it has installed over 12,200 lights across the country since its founding in 2019.

The Streatleaf AVE line of off-grid LED lights are designed for local roads, single lane streets, amenity lighting and parks. Models feature 150 W bifacial PV modules that enable energy capture from both direct sunlight and reflected light from the roadway. These are integrated with 820 Wh LiFePO4 lithium battery system. Batteries reportedly support 2,000 full charge cycles and can sustain operation for five or more days without charging. The 30 W lamp element produces 5,400 Lumens. The mounting poles are rated to 160 mph winds.

Streetleaf says the AVE is programmable to conserve power during low-traffic hours and uses an infrared motion sensor to restore full brightness when needed. Unit controllers can be programmed wirelessly. The company installs the lights with no upfront costs and charges a monthly fee to monitor and maintain them.

“Streetleaf is a smart solution that saves money and improves the experience for our homeowners,” said Brandt Marrott, National Director of Land Development at Lennar Homes. “The Streetleaf team makes the process easy from planning and product selection to on-site support. We’ve seen meaningful cost savings thanks to their streamlined approach and reliable solar lighting.”

Streetleaf lights are Darksky approved, and the company claims to have offset more than 5 million pounds of CO2 with their use.