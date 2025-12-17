NineDot Energy enrolls 300 MW of community energy storage in New York

NineDot Energy announced that it has enrolled 300 MW of operating and in development energy storage projects in the New York Statewide Solar for All (S-SFA) program. The company projects these batteries will contribute $60 million – through the S-SFA program – to New York state’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP). The state of New York hopes the S-SFA program will eventually lower electricity bills by about $40 per year for approximately 800,000 households.

NineDot currently has seven operating projects located at four sites in Staten Island and the Bronx. The company has set a goal of reaching 400 MW in its project pipeline by 2026.

The company’s Northeast Bronx, New York, facility has been in operation since August 2023. The power plant includes a 3 MW / 12 MWh battery system built with Tesla Megapacks. The unit’s purpose is to provide local energy during times of peak demand, which most often occur in the summer.

NineDot says that one 5 MW solar site has enough power to offset the demand of about 5,000 New York City households for four hours. The company estimates that its seven operating projects could collectively support about 26,000 homes.

The company was founded in 2015, and later took on funding from the Carlyle Group, reaching its current form in the 2020–2021 period. The funding drove an expansion to approximately 80 employees developing projects across the city.

NineDot has also deployed a Brooklyn-based vehicle-to-grid program totaling 45 kW / 186 kWh of capacity, as well as a Bronx-based fuel cell project.

As of December 1, 2025, the S-SFA program began contributing to the EAP. Credits under the program are based on the value of electricity and grid services generated by enrolled projects in the prior year. The monthly savings amount is assigned annually and then applied on a monthly basis.