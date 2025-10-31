Battery shortage intensifies as 100 Ah cells sell out into 2026

From ESS News
China’s battery champions are racing to add capacity as a tightening supply of small-format cells ripples through the global energy storage market. At an online briefing on October 20, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) told investors it was “fully advancing global capacity construction” to meet surging orders. The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 12.9% year on year to RMB 104.19 billion ($14.6 billion), while net profit increased 41.21% to RMB 18.55 billion, underscoring resilient demand.
Yet pressure is most acute in stationary storage. An EVE Energy representative stated that “battery capacity is currently tight – high-end capacity has always been tight,” echoing reports that leading storage-cell lines are running at full tilt and second-tier producers are operating above 80% utilization.
